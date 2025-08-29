Minneapolis Church Shooter's Mother Lawyers Up, Hasn't Spoken With Cops

The mother of the Minnesota church shooter is reportedly lawyering up after her kid went on a shooting spree, killing 2 children and injuring 18 other people.

According to FOX News, Mary Grace Westman -- the mother of Robin Westman, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the bloodbath -- has retained criminal defense attorney Ryan Garry.

FOX News asked Garry why Westman hired a criminal lawyer, and Garry responded that she's "completely distraught," but is not complicit in the shooting, and needs someone to deal with all the media calls.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said investigators have interviewed many of the killer's friends and relatives, but not the mother. The chief added he's pushing to get the mom to agree to a sit-down.

As for the killer's dad, O'Hara declined to discuss whether police have spoken to him while fielding questions at a news conference.

Wednesday, Robin went to Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis and opened fire with several guns at pre-K through 8th-grade students through the windows of the church. The shooter killed an 8-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl and also wounded more than a dozen others, many of them children. Robin then turned one of the guns on himself.

Later in the day, FBI Director Kash Patel announced on X the shooter was "identified as Robin Westman, a male born as Robert Westman."

Investigators said they found a rambling manifesto belonging to Robin, and it allegedly gives insight into the motive. Robin reportedly scrawled racial and antisemitic slurs on drawings of various guns and he wrote on one gun cartridge, "Kill Donald Trump." Robin reportedly drew a shooting target over an image of Jesus Christ and highlighted other mass school shooters, such as the Sandy Hook gunman.

In previous incidents, police have held parents of other school shooters to account, charging some with crimes related to their children's violent acts.

In 2024, James and Jennifer Crumbley were convicted of involuntary manslaughter after their son, Ethan, fatally shot 4 students at a Michigan high school. They were each sentenced to 10 to 15 years behind bars.