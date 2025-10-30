B.G. Announces Cash Money-No Limit Records Tour, Crossover Collabs

Play video content TMZ.com

B.G. helped prove Cash Money is an army during ComplexCon when they squared off against No Limit Records for a celebration of hits for the latest Verzuz ... and the NOLA hip hop powerhouses aren't done yet -- they're taking the show on the road!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with B-Gizzle on a rainy NYC Thursday, but Chopper City's finest had some bright news for rap fans ... exclusively revealing the upcoming Cash Money and No Limit Records tour!!!

B.G. was one of the shining stars of Verzuz, contributing his classics such as "CMIAA" and "Bling Bling" to the extensive playlist, but tells us look out for his upcoming collabs with No Limit vets Mac and Mia X!!!

He just released a collab with No Limit's Fiend, which anchors out his recently released album, "Freedom of Speech," as well.

The Cash Money-No Limit tour news comes 25 years after CM trotted the globe with the Ruff Ryders and Swizz Beatz -- who's now a co-owner of Verzuz -- could very well pop out!!!

B.G.'s also been celebrating 25 years of coining the phrase "Bling Bling."