Armani White Working With Bail Project After Recent Arrest Inspired Change

To Help Others In The Same 💩!!!

Armani White is flipping his arrest earlier this month for disorderly conduct in Kentucky into a positive situation ... by assisting those with legal troubles who DON'T have a hip hop career to ease the pain!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained footage of Armani's listening party in Los Angeles Thursday night in support of his debut album, "There's A Ghost In My House." ... audio inspiration from reading Shel Silverstein's poetry book, "A Light in the Attic" as a kid.

Armani told the crowd he's now working with The Bail Project -- a nonprofit organization that helps low-income and potentially innocent citizens with free bail assistance.

The Philly native also played the layered new project for the crowd, admitting it's an emo affair, but he's proud of the work.

Def Jam Records Chairman and CEO Tunji Balogun, is apparently also proud ... the bigwig exec was spotted in the crowd!!

We broke the story ... the "Billie Eilish." rapper was jammed up by cops while on tour with T-Pain in October after they rushed the highway scene ... where he had been shooting content to support the album.

The stunt derailed his cross-country trip a bit, but Armani says he's out to ensure those without the means don't meet similar fates.