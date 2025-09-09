T-Pain Buys $160k Suped Out Alpha Ford Raptor from 'Truck Dynasty'

Expect T-Pain to turn heads even more than usual around Atlanta ... thanks to his new custom-built Alpha Ford Raptor -- courtesy of the guys from Truck Dynasty!!!

Jerry Eisenband from the new Discovery series "Truck Dynasty" tells TMZ Hip Hop, T-Pain traded in the Ford Bronco they previously designed for him, and took home a sleek gray and fire-red 2024 Ford Raptor R.

We're told the total cost for the truck is around $160,000 ... T-Pain had it shipped to him a few days ago and he's been getting his roll out.

We are told his truck comes equipped with a 720 horsepower V8 engine ... so, he ain't the one to pull up to a red light, and start revving your engine!

The folks at Apocalypse Manufacturing -- the stars of "Truck Dynasty" -- have done lots of custom builds for celebs ... including Drake, Travis Scott and NBA superstar Luka Dončić in the past.

Of course, the reality show gives car enthusiasts an insider look at how the magic is made.