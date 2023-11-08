Snoop Dogg Delivers T-Pain Verse in 48 Hours, Song Dropping Friday

Snoop Dogg just made good on his promise to send T-Pain a verse for a new track -- and it probably happened a lot faster than the Auto-Tune King thought it would.

T-Pain sent Snoop a text Monday with a harmless inquiry about getting a collab started, and Tha Doggfather told him all he had to do was send the beat, and he'd handle the rest.

Play video content Instagram / @tpain

And that was even before he heard the instrumental ... an excited Snoop told T-Pain the track was jamming and he'd return fire in just 2 days' time.

On Wednesday, T-Pain confidently told his IG followers Snoop was a man of his word, and announced their "That's How We Ballin'" song would be released this Friday!!!