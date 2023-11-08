Snoop Dogg Delivers T-Pain Verse in 48 Hours, Song Dropping Friday
11/8/2023 3:55 PM PT
Snoop Dogg just made good on his promise to send T-Pain a verse for a new track -- and it probably happened a lot faster than the Auto-Tune King thought it would.
T-Pain sent Snoop a text Monday with a harmless inquiry about getting a collab started, and Tha Doggfather told him all he had to do was send the beat, and he'd handle the rest.
And that was even before he heard the instrumental ... an excited Snoop told T-Pain the track was jamming and he'd return fire in just 2 days' time.
On Wednesday, T-Pain confidently told his IG followers Snoop was a man of his word, and announced their "That's How We Ballin'" song would be released this Friday!!!
They have several features together already ... most notably DJ Khaled's stadium rocker "All I Do Is Win," and the stage is now set for them for them to do it over again.