Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Travis Scott Buys $160K Apocalypse Omega Rex Truck

Travis Scott Check Out My New $160K Rig Doomsday Approved!!!

Travis Scott Apocalypse Truck
Launch Gallery
Travis' New Whip Launch Gallery
Apocalypse Manufacturing

Travis Scott is ready to ride through life’s rough patches -- dropping major cash on a custom Apocalypse Omega Rex truck, TMZ has learned.

A SoFlo Customs rep tells TMZ Travis snagged the last of the limited edition Hemi Hellcat V8 Horsepower Apocalypse Omega Rex trucks, with 717 horsepower  -- setting him back a staggering $160K.

0114-Travis-Scott-Truck-SUB-1
Apocalypse Manufacturing

Apocalypse Manufacturing crafted this 4x4 beast to handle the end times -- meaning Travis is officially doomsday-ready.

011425_travis_scott_kal
NEW RIDE
Apocalypse

The truck's interiors are as plush as they come, so Travis can cruise into town in style ... or head off-road without sacrificing comfort.

0114-Travis-Scott-Truck-SUB-3
Apocalypse Manufacturing

Looks like Travis is ready for the apocalypse -- whether it's a wild night out or the end of the world!

related articles