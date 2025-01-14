Travis Scott Buys $160K Apocalypse Omega Rex Truck

Check Out My New $160K Rig

Travis Scott is ready to ride through life’s rough patches -- dropping major cash on a custom Apocalypse Omega Rex truck, TMZ has learned.

A SoFlo Customs rep tells TMZ Travis snagged the last of the limited edition Hemi Hellcat V8 Horsepower Apocalypse Omega Rex trucks, with 717 horsepower -- setting him back a staggering $160K.

Apocalypse Manufacturing crafted this 4x4 beast to handle the end times -- meaning Travis is officially doomsday-ready.

Play video content Apocalypse

The truck's interiors are as plush as they come, so Travis can cruise into town in style ... or head off-road without sacrificing comfort.