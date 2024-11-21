DJ Paul Says Three 6 Mafia Coachella Set Will Dominate, Travis Scott Too

Play video content TMZ.com

Three 6 Mafia is among the many blockbuster acts at Travis Scott's custom-designed Coachella next year -- and DJ Paul is promising nothing but the best of da Mafiaaa!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked with Mr. "King of Memphis" just as the dust settled on the lineup announcement ... completely new territory for him, being his first time ever attending Coachella.

Paul tells us he doesn't care if Coachella has a reputation for being chill. He and Juicy J are gonna turn the stage area into a mosh pit like they've been doing for decades.

3-6 will be joining their fellow hip-hoppers Missy Elliott, T-Pain, GloRilla, Yeat and more in the desert, and Paul's also in for another treat ... it'll be his first time seeing Travis live!!!

We broke the news ... Travis is co-headlining the fest opposite Lady Gaga, Post Malone and Green Day with a special set. The Houston rocket has tapped into Three 6 Mafia's sample gumbo before to create his own special recipes ... their lineage is forever tied.

Gangsta Boo's 2023 untimely death from an accidental drug overdose still casts a shadow over the group ... they had reunited shortly before she died and Paul tells us the 1999 track "Who Run It" is 3-6's finest record live.

What he couldn't tell us was a timetable for new Three 6 Mafia music with him and Juicy ... it has to happen organically!!!