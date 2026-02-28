Lauren London's Emotional Tribute to Nipsey Hussle as LA Dedicates Intersection to Him

Play video content TMZ.com

The intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue was dedicated to late rapper Nipsey Hussle Saturday ... and Nipsey's former partner Lauren London said he always knew it would be.

Lauren held back tears as she addressed the crowd at the newly named Nipsey Hussle Square, saying, "When me and Nip first started dating, we would drive by over here and he would be like, 'You know, Boogie, one day, they're gonna name this whole section after me.' And here we are today."

The original location for Nipsey's The Marathon clothing store was located near the intersection that now bears his name. Nipsey was tragically murdered outside of the storefront in 2019, and the store was closed. But the brand lives on, and now his name is indelibly linked with the crossing.

Nipsey's older brother and CEO of The Marathon brand, Blacc Sam, also took to the podium at Saturday's event, saying, "His spirit and his soul is here in this section."