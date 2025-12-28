Kanye West Brought Onstage at Hollywood Improv by Deon Cole

Play video content

Kanye West is usually the guy getting the crowd roaring ... but he was the one roaring while onstage with comedian Deon Cole Friday night.

The rapper, his wife Bianca Censori, and music executive John Monopoly pulled up to the legendary Hollywood Improv the day after Christmas ... and Deon brought the guy up onstage to ask him how he enjoyed the set.

Check out the clip ... Deon asks Ye if he was busting up laughing during the show -- to which Kanye nods and smiles.

However, Deon thinks Ye might be laughing ... but his body language doesn't indicate the comedian's gut busters are landing ... which gets a bigger reaction from the star.

Deon also uses the opportunity to do some networking ... asking Ye if he's got any upcoming projects ... then asking if he needs him on an interlude for his upcoming album.

Ultimately, Deon ends the interaction by telling Kanye how much he loves his music and calling him a legend ... all while the audience applauds.

Worth noting ... despite Ye's seemingly awkward body language onstage, eyewitnesses tell us Cole's set had him laughing and enjoying himself.

The audience's reaction is pretty warm for a guy who's been involved in numerous controversies over the last few years ... including referring to himself as a straight-up Nazi online and producing shirts with swastikas on them as well.

We mostly see Ye out overseas ... rocking huge stadiums in countries like Japan and Korea instead of stateside.