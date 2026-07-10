Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Rumored Dog May Have Been Spotted On Her Private Jet

Newlyweds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce flew to California days after their massive wedding bash in NYC ... and the couple's rumored new dog may have been on the private flight.

Taylor and Travis were spotted Thursday at the Burbank Airport, where they had their minions hold up black umbrellas to block photogs from getting the money shot ... but a key clue still emerged.

In the snaps, a large white object that appears to be furry is seen being carried out of the private jet ... and some folks think it's a dog!!!

As TMZ previously reported, Swifties believe Taylor and Travis became dog parents before the wedding … due to an rumored framed photo from inside the wedding showing the couple holding a white dog.

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Videos from the last couple of months also show a white dog being carried out of Taylor’s car ... at an airport no less.