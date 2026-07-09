Taylor Swift Music Producer Deletes Wedding Invite, Pissing Off Wife

A woman invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding was seeing "Red" when her music producer husband told her he deleted the invitation ... all because he thought it was spam!

Oh boy, get ready to cringe, Swifties ... because this "Red" producer -- named Garret -- totally mistook the text that contained Taylor's wedding invite for an attempt at hacking his phone and just straight up deleted it ... missing out on the biggest wedding of the century!

As you can imagine, Garret's wife, Melissa, was LIVID ... and she laid it all out in an essay for HuffPost.

When she asked her husband why he would delete an invite to Taylor's big wedding, he told her ... "I got a text but I thought it was spam ... Remember I told you I got a text from her manager? But I didn't respond to it. It didn't sound like him."

After that ... we can imagine Melissa might've given a few frustrated listens to "We Are Never Getting Back Together" while locked in her room ... but she ended up forgiving her husband of 32 years. So all's well that ends well.

The couple had dinner with Taylor in the past when she used their remote music studio in Topanga, California ... and it sounds like the couple may owe Tay another dinner after ghosting her invite!