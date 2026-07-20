Andrew and Tristan Tate Go From Lavish Meals to Gross Prison Food After Arrests

Andrew and Tristan Tate are used to a life of luxury ... but now the two brothers are cooling their heels in a federal lockup -- and eating crappy prison food instead of lobster and steak.

The brothers are currently incarcerated at FCI Miami -- a low-security detention facility in Florida -- while awaiting extradition to the United Kingdom to face charges of rape and sex trafficking.

The food in the UK gets a bad rap ... but it's a delicacy compared to jail menus in the United States ... and we fond out what they've been eating since their arrests.

On late Saturday afternoon, the U.S. Marshals arrested the pair outside the James L. Knight Center -- an event space in downtown Miami, where IBA Bareknuckle 6 went down.

The two were then transported to the federal jail in Miami, where the menu seems a lot less appetizing than what the Tates most likely consume on a daily basis.

At the jail Sunday, Andrew and Tristan were treated to a breakfast of boiled eggs and peanut butter. Lunch was scrambled eggs, oven brown potatoes, biscuits, jelly, creamy gravy and, yes, peanut butter.

Dinner wasn't much better. The Tates had a choice between meatloaf, a black bean burger, green beans, mashed potatoes, and brown gravy.

Then, Monday, the brothers woke up to boiled eggs, and peanut butter once again. For lunch, they were served a chili cheese baked potato and, for dinner, they can wolf down a chickpea burger.

Given their ultra wealth, Andrew and Tristan must be holding their noses as they scarf down their new diet. Every chance they get on the outside, the brothers flaunt their riches with supercars, private jets, and lavish properties.

But they've had major legal problems in the UK and Romania, where they've been indicted for allegedly operating a criminal enterprise that lured women and sexually exploited them.

In the more recent UK case, Crown Prosecution Service filed 32 new charges against Andrew and 6 against Tristan in connection with allegations of rape and sex trafficking that occurred between 2010 and 2017.