Guy Fieri Says He Doesn't Know Andrew Tate After Shaking His Hand at UFC

Says He Didn't Know Who He Was

Guy Fieri was caught on camera shaking Andrew Tate's hand at UFC 327 over the weekend ... and has been getting dragged on social media for it.

On Saturday, the Food Network star was filmed dapping up the red-pill podcaster and hand-hugging with Andrew's brother, Tristan Tate.

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Fans expressed their disgust over the interaction ... slamming the celeb for playing nice with the brothers, who have been accused of allegedly committing some pretty heinous sex crimes.

But Guy is insisting he's not trying to be the Mayor of the Manosphere ... just the Friar of Flavortown. He went on X to address the hate he's been getting ... and he insists he had no idea who Andrew and Tristan were when they exchanged niceties.

He wrote that he was "devastated" when he learned about the Tates' alleged crimes -- which include charges of rape and human trafficking -- and insisted he doesn't support them "in any way."

Guy explained ... "I was there to see the fights and when I was walking through the venue, the Tate brothers stood up and said hello and that’s when the exchanged happened. I did not know them or about them before that moment."