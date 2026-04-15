Guy Fieri Flamed by Tate Brothers' Lawyer Over 'Pathetic' Apology

Guy Fieri issued a full-throated mea culpa after he was seen shaking Andrew Tate's hand at UFC 327 last weekend ... and now he's getting roasted over a spit by the Tate brothers' lawyer.

Here's the donkey sauce ... the Food Network star was blasted by fans after dapping it up with the brothers at the big event. Seeing his fans were clearly bent out of shape, Guy issued a statement claiming he doesn't know the duo ... and doesn't support them.

Guy Fieri & Andrew Tate link up at #UFC327 Miami pic.twitter.com/gPERcPzq6x @gifdsports

Joe McBride, the brothers' lawyer, is calling BS, telling TMZ ... Guy "knew exactly" who the brothers are and was all too happy to catch up with them -- until the Woke Mob came after him.

McBride says Fieri was "pressured into his pathetic capitulation" by the same people who "spent years manufacturing a case against two innocent men. They are not interested in justice. They are interested in control. And Guy Fieri just showed them it works."

The brothers have been accused of allegedly committing some pretty heinous sex crimes ... but as McBride pointed out -- "Andrew and Tristan Tate have not been convicted of anything. They remain innocent under every legal standard. The campaign against them is not a legal proceeding. It is a social one."

Wanting to make sure he twisted that kitchen knife just a bit more in his roast of Guy ... McBride added that GF now ... "looks like a man who sits down to pee."