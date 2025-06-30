Diddy 'Apologetic' but Cassie & Jane Doe Aren't Innocent, Lala Lane Says

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy's focusing on clearing his name as his trial winds down -- a name that got unnecessarily tarnished by Cassie and Jane Doe ... so claims longtime family Lawanda 'Lala' Lane!!!

TMZ caught up with Lala outside the NYC courthouse as jurors began to contemplate Diddy's fate Monday morning.

As the late Kim Porter's BFF, Lala tells us she got a front-row seat to the Diddy love triangles, and she feels Cassie and Jane were both along for the ride -- until they weren't.



According to Lala, Jane persistently pursued her relationship with Diddy -- and refused to take no for an answer all the times he "dumped her," ultimately causing ruckus to the point Diddy's kids wanted her gone.



Lala claims Jane raised hell when Diddy's daughter Love was born, but was compliant throughout the relationship.

In the case of Cassie, Lala says she stood by Kim's side while she was pregnant with the twins -- who just graduated high school -- as the "Me & U" singer slid into the picture.

Lala maintains she witnessed the entire timeline and at no time were Cassie or Jane forced or held against their will!!!

She's not excusing Diddy for his transgressions but says there's wrong on both sides -- wrongs that were withheld from the court testimonies!!!



The court sketches don't tell the entire story .. Lala says Diddy stayed grounded throughout the trial by reading his Bible -- and was able to meet with kids and close friends going into the jury deliberation.



It was an emotional meeting, where Diddy was extremely apologetic to his family for running them through the ringer, Lala says.