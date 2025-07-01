Diddy's Ex Gina Huynh Says She Won't Be Scared If He Walks Free in Federal Trial

Play video content BACKGRID

The prospect of Diddy possibly being acquitted in his criminal trial isn't weighing on an ex-girlfriend whose name kept coming up in witness testimony ... 'cause she says she's not scared of him.

Diddy's ex Gina Huynh was leaving a Whole Foods in Las Vegas on Monday when a photog asked her if she thought Diddy was going to walk free.

Gina says she's not sure what the jury verdict will be -- deliberations started a few hours before she was asked the question -- but if he does get acquitted, it sounds like she won't run for the hills.

Diddy's ex says he never did anything dangerous to her ... which is interesting, considering prosecutors were trying to get her to testify in the Diddy trial.

Prosecutors confirmed last month Gina was Victim No. 3 in the Diddy indictment ... and the document labeled her as an alleged victim of sex trafficking.

Gina didn't end up taking the stand during the trial, with the feds saying early on in the case they were having a difficult time contacting her and weren't sure she would show up to testify -- even with a subpoena.

Diddy's defense attorney Marc Agnifilo told the court he had a hard time believing federal prosecutors couldn't track her down and compel her to testify ... instead, he claimed the feds were choosing not to call her as a witness.

We broke the story ... she never cooperated with prosecutors and made it clear she did not want to testify.

Gina's name still popped up several times during witness testimony ... Diddy's exes and alleged victims Cassie and "Jane" both testified about jealousy involving Diddy and Gina's relationship ... and former Diddy assistant George Kaplan testified he once saw an angry Diddy throwing objects at Gina's head.