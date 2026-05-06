Kesha Gets Choked Up Talking About Cassie on 'Call Her Daddy'

Play video content Video: Kesha Gets Emotional Discussing Cassie Friendship on ‘Call Her Daddy’ Call Her Daddy

Kesha got choked up on Wednesday's episode of "Call Her Daddy," saying Cassie's in her corner ... and has been since the start of her career.

She got emotional telling Alex Cooper how much they've been through -- both together and individually.

Kesha said Cassie sent her flowers before her sold-out show at Madison Square Garden last July, saying ... "I have chills all over my body talking about it."

Kesha said Cassie's been there since Day 1 ... and was in the room when she was recording her breakout hit "TiK ToK."

As you know, both women have experienced alleged abuse at the hands of men in the music industry.

Kesha sued her producer, Dr. Luke, for sexual assault and battery back in 2014, claiming he'd spent a decade sexually, physically, verbally and emotionally abusing her.

And Cassie was horrifically beaten by Diddy in 2016 ... which was captured on a 15-minute video from an L.A. hotel security camera.

The pop star teared up thinking about everything they'd been through and how they've come out on the other side still supporting each other.

Kesha pointed out Cassie just had a baby and "seems to be doing so well," adding ... "I'm so happy for her. It like feels so good to witness that."

She seemed to also briefly touch on her own trauma when talking about her MSG show. She explained the venue is very strict about going over your set time ... recalling how her team was nervous about missing their hard out because her fans wouldn't stop cheering.