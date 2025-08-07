Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Cassie Posts for First Time Since Giving Birth, Testifying Against Diddy

Cassie Shares Thoughts on Postpartum in First Post Since Giving Birth

By TMZ Staff
Published
CASSIE GETTY
Getty

Cassie's back on social media after a few months away ... sharing a funny post about postpartum depression in her first social media post since giving birth.

The singer-songwriter shared a meme about the common affliction Thursday ... where a person starts and stops dancing a few times.

cassie post instagram

The caption reads, "When your old self slowly starts coming out postpartum" -- basically saying it doesn't mean she's always happy and dancing but she's certainly feeling more like herself each day. Cassie added, "Little by little lol" to the pic.

Of course, Cassie gave birth to her third child -- a baby boy in late May, shortly after she testified against her longtime partner Puffy at his federal trial.

Cassie and Diddy -- Together Photos
Launch Gallery
Diddy and Cassie Together Launch Gallery
Getty

She told the jury about his alleged abuse during the trial ... though ultimately it only resulted in his conviction on two of five charges. He was acquitted on the main charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

080725_marc_agnifilo_msg_kal
ON A PATH TO REDEMPTION
TMZ.com

Diddy's still awaiting sentencing ... and, his lawyer Marc Agnifilo spoke to us all about his priorities both in jail and after his eventual release.

Looks like Cassie's feeling better ... so, expect to see and hear from her more in the near future!

Related articles