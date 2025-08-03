Jennifer Lopez Shares Sizzling Photos From Egypt Trip

Jennifer Lopez is turning heads in the desert.

The singer shared a sizzling set of snaps from her Egyptian vacation, where she's taking a breather between stops on her "Up All Night" tour.

In an Instagram carousel captioned "Felt cute in Egypt," J Lo showed off her toned figure in a black string bikini while lounging in a hammock and posing inside a cabana with a black mesh cover-up, oversized sun hat, and shades.

She also posted a glam shot in a white dress and brown stilettos, flashing a smile from a director's chair. Another pic showed a glowing neon sign reading "JLO welcome to your home in Rixos Egypt" and a custom red golf cart decked out with her name.

The Egyptian leg of her tour comes just days after a viral wardrobe malfunction during her livestreamed birthday concert in Warsaw. While onstage, Lopez's gold sequined skirt suddenly dropped mid-performance.

