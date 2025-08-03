Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jennifer Lopez Shares Sizzling Photos From Egypt Trip

Jennifer Lopez Serving Up Desert Heat in Egypt!!!

By TMZ Staff
Jennifer Lopez is turning heads in the desert.

The singer shared a sizzling set of snaps from her Egyptian vacation, where she's taking a breather between stops on her "Up All Night" tour.

In an Instagram carousel captioned "Felt cute in Egypt," J Lo showed off her toned figure in a black string bikini while lounging in a hammock and posing inside a cabana with a black mesh cover-up, oversized sun hat, and shades.

She also posted a glam shot in a white dress and brown stilettos, flashing a smile from a director's chair. Another pic showed a glowing neon sign reading "JLO welcome to your home in Rixos Egypt" and a custom red golf cart decked out with her name.

The Egyptian leg of her tour comes just days after a viral wardrobe malfunction during her livestreamed birthday concert in Warsaw. While onstage, Lopez's gold sequined skirt suddenly dropped mid-performance.

DOWN IT GOES ...
Jennifer Lopez

Unfazed, she made it part of the act — tossing the broken piece into the crowd after a backup dancer rushed to assist.

