Jennifer Lopez's Former Costar Luis Guzmán Shades Her, Says She's 'OK'

Jennifer Lopez may be hustlin' to stay queen of every stage and screen ... but her former costar Luis Guzmán just yanked the tiara right off her head.

The "Wednesday" star -- who plays Gomez Addams on the Netflix hit -- was quizzed by costar Emma Myers on his takes about past colleagues ... and after showering Catherine Zeta-Jones and Adam Sandler with love, he hit J Lo with a limp shrug and a flat "OK."'

Luis' "meh"-level response sent shockwaves across the table ... even Jenna Ortega and Joy Sunday were wide-eyed, giggling as the awkwardness hung in the air.

Luis teamed up with J Lo back in the 1998 crime comedy "Out of Sight" ... but it looks like no ride-or-die friendship came from that gig, it sounds like the vibe just wasn’t there.

Or hey, maybe it’s the flip side -- maybe they’re tight enough that he was just trolling her -- but either way, jaws dropped!