Lee Greenwood Agrees With Mike Johnson, 'I'd Be Great for Super Bowl Show'

One person’s backing House Speaker Mike Johnson’s call to swap Bad Bunny for Lee Greenwood at the Super Bowl ... it’s the country singer himself!

Lee tells TMZ he’s right in step with what Speaker Johnson said yesterday ... confirming he’d crush the Super Bowl gig, thanks to years of belting it out for NFL teams at their Salute to Service games.

In fact, the 82-year-old's such a hot ticket, he’s set to rock halftime for the Dallas Cowboys on MNF come November 3rd -- and since football’s basically America’s favorite pastime, he says busting out the anthem or "God Bless the U.S.A." at games is always a thrill.

With Bad Bunny already locked for the halftime spotlight, Lee says maybe the NFL can still tap him to fire up the crowd pre-game!

Of course, Lee’s hype is all about his passion for music and football only ... and his rep stresses he’s got zero beef with Bad Bunny, and what really bums him out is seeing how divided the country’s gotten over the whole thing.