Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Spend Valentine's Day in Court, Waiting For Verdict

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Let The Record Reflect We're Deeply in Love ... Valentine's Day Hang at Courthouse!!!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky aren't Pleading the Fifth about their feelings for one another ... showing they're clearly in love while waiting for the verdict in his assault trial at an L.A. courthouse.

The singer and her rapper partner arrived at court Friday ... readying for a long day of waiting for the jury in Rocky's case to come to a decision.

Rocky showed up to court first ... a dark blue coat over a matching suit and black and silver striped tie -- looking calm and cool despite the potential 24-year sentence he's facing.

RiRi arrived a couple hours later ... decked out in an all-green ensemble with a stony expression on her face.

As we've told you ... Rihanna's shown up to court repeatedly to show her support for her man Rocky during his trial -- rolling up in stylish outfits to watch her man fight two charges of assault with a semiautomatic weapon.

Rihanna even came to court Thursday for the beginning of closing arguments ... bringing the couple's two small children with her -- a move Harvey and Charles mentioned on "TMZ Live" seems calculated.

Rocky's trial has been full of memorable moments ... from his former friend turned accuser A$AP Relli getting into it with Rocky's defense lawyer, Joe Tacopina, to Rocky shouting out at his pal A$AP Twelvyy to not answer the prosecution's question, there's a whole lot to break down here.

Even earlier this morning, fireworks were still going off in the courtroom ... when Tacopina and the prosecutors got into a shouting match about ethics.

Now, Rihanna and Rocky are playing the waiting game ... swapping Giorgio Baldi for an L.A. courthouse on this unconventional Valentine's.

