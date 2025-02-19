A$AP Rocky Juror Believed Gun Was Real, but Evidence Was Lacking

Play video content YouTube / @niqueATnite

A$AP Rocky dodged a guilty verdict this week, but one juror isn’t personally letting him off that easy -- saying she believes a crime may have been committed, but other factors kept him from being convicted.

Freelance journalist Nique Laclaire spoke with a juror after Rocky’s not-guilty verdict Tuesday, and the woman revealed some jurors -- made up of 7 women and 5 men -- did believe the alleged prop gun was actually a real firearm ... but "Unfortunately they didn't have enough evidence to convict on the charges that were handed down to us."

The juror said it was "kind of a little mysterious the way it disappeared and they couldn't produce it as evidence."

Rocky was charged with assault with a semiautomatic weapon, accused of shooting at A$AP Relli in a confrontation in Hollywood in 2021. Rocky's attorney, Joe Tacopina, maintained the gun was a starter pistol the rapper carried for show.

Watch the clip ... the juror said while she believed Relli felt his life was in danger in the incident in question, the jury found his testimony was riddled with holes and lies.

She also told Laclaire ... though jurors have families, they weren't swayed by the presence of Rihanna or the couple's kids, saying that had no influence on their decision.

At the end of the day, she said, the jurors were committed to delivering justice, carefully following the court’s instructions before reaching their final decision.

Tacopina tells TMZ … "The system obviously worked. This is only one juror, but she focused on the lack of evidence and reasonable doubt, which is where we focused our defense. She also mentioned that the jury’s first vote was immediately 10 for not guilty, which is why they took only three hours!"

Tacopina said he spoke to three other jurors who said it wasn’t even close ... and he says they believed Rocky had a prop gun.