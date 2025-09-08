Kendall Jenner & BFF Gigi Hadid Link Up for Western-Themed Vogue Shoot

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid just took bestie goals to Vogue-level heights -- serving an epic Western-themed cover that’s nothing short of iconic!

Feast your eyes on Vogue's October issue cover shoot ... with Gigi draped around Kendall’s waist as they stared at the camera... looking so stunning, it seemed like it was barely any effort for them.

The rest of the shots played out like a full-on country fantasy -- Kendall, a seasoned equestrian, owning the saddle and topping it off with a cowboy hat for the ultimate Western flair.

Gigi was serving fierceness too, frolicking through the fields with Kendall and soaking up that Jackson Hole magic -- a place Kendall revealed in her IG caption she’s dreamed of doing a shoot at since her childhood summers there.