Vogue World 2024: Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, More Stars Strut in Paris
All eyes were on Paris this weekend -- but not because of the forthcoming Olympics ... it all had to do with celebs who got dressed up in wacky outfits and posed in front of cameras.
Countless stars descended upon the City of Light Sunday for Vogue World 2024 -- a fashion event rivaling the Met Gala and fashion week itself. The event went down Sunday at the famed Place Vendôme ... where A-listers were channeling an Olympics theme.
There were plenty of famous faces ... Cara Delevingne, Joey King, Selma Blair, Pharrell Williams, Emma Chamberlain and more all showed off some pretty out-there looks.
Selma wore an all-black ensemble with her chic blonde locks tied back in an updo. In contrast, Joey rocked a white, '60s style mod dress ... looking pretty elegant.
There were plenty of starry cameos too ... Sabrina Carpenter, Ciara, Teyana Taylor, Katy Perry, Serena Williams and others strutted their stuff in the famed Parisian square.
The event even brought rekindled lovers Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny together ... they both popped up in the show at different points. While Kendall notably rode through on a horse next to Gigi Hadid, Bad Bunny graced the audience with musical performances.
Check out all the can't-miss moments for yourself ... it was a who's-who!