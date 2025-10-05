Sydney Sweeney Looks All Business in Short Skirt, Holds Scooter Braun's Hand

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

By TMZ Staff
Published
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Walk Hand in Hand
Sydney Sweeney's a boss ... whether making deals, making movies or even her making her way across the street with Scooter Braun -- just check out her outfit for all the proof ya need!

The film and TV star was spotted walking into a New York City office building Sunday afternoon ... showing off her long legs in a gray skirt with a matching gray top over a long-sleeve shirt.

Sydney-Sweeney-and-Scooter-Braun-backgrid-1
It's a killer outfit for the boardroom ... though it seems she's spending the day with her better half instead of taking meetings.

Scooter looked relaxed in a black jacket and brown slacks ... gripping tightly to Sydney before disappearing into the building.

092025_tmz_live_sweeney_braun
GUYS SERIOUSLY, WE'RE DATING!!!
News of Scooter and Sydney's romance broke last month ... though our sources initially told us this was just a casual fling between the two of them.

We've seen them at dinners together ... and Scooter also hung out with Sydney and her parents at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights -- which seems to indicate these two are in the midst of a very real relationship.

Sydney Sweeney's Hot Shots
Braun made an appearance at Sydney's space-themed 28th birthday party -- during which Sweeney stunned in a busty metallic ensemble.

Like we said, our sources say this relationship is just casual ... but, Sydney's looking all business here!

