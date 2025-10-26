Sydney Sweeney Debuts Sexy Short Blonde Bob at 'Christy' Premiere

Sydney Sweeney is in her bombshell era ... debuting a sexy new blonde bob and a plunging pink gown at the Christy premiere in Los Angeles.

The "Euphoria" star turned heads at the AFI Fest Saturday night, showing off a new chop that had everyone doing a double-take. She ditched her long locks and debuted a fresh, wavy blonde bob that hits just above her shoulders ... a switch up from her signature look.

Sydney matched her bold new 'do with a light pink halter dress that hugged her curves and cinched perfectly at the waist, serving old Hollywood meets Barbie.

The actress stars in Christy, a biopic about trailblazing boxer Christy Martin, alongside Ben Foster and Merritt Wever. We broke the story ... Sydney packed on 30 pounds to physically embody the fighter's strength and resilience.

Off-screen, things are heating up too! Sydney recently confirmed her romance with music exec Scooter Braun. The two were spotted at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights, after first meeting at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's Venice wedding in June.