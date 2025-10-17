Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Sydney Sweeney Is Pretty in Pink at 'Christy' Premiere in London

By TMZ Staff
Published
Sydney Sweeney went from boxer to Barbie for the red carpet premiere of "Christy" ... and we have pics!

Check 'em out ... the actress stepped out in a pale pink, sheer lace number with a flowy skirt and sequin-embellished neckline in London Town Friday.

Despite playing extremely tough fighter Christy Martin in the movie, Sydney was a total softie at the premiere ... snuggling up to fans for selfies. Inside, Syd graciously shared the stage with her collaborators in front of the BFI London Film Festival crowd.

The movie, out November 7, chronicles Christy's rise to becoming America's most well-known female boxer in the 1990s, to her husband's attempt to murder her in 2010.

It's already receiving positive reviews, with a 71% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film also stars Ben Foster and Merritt Wever.

Knock 'em dead, Sydney!

