Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Her Best Assets in Sheer Dress at Variety Event

Sydney Sweeney showed off her best assets at the celebrity-studded Variety's Power of Women event in Los Angeles Wednesday night -- giving new meaning to the word 'Boobiliscious'!

The actress blew into the Beverly Hills Hotel wearing a sparkling sheer silver gown that gave everyone an unobstructed view of her chest, as well as her shapely body.

Five of the women were honored for their accomplishments -- namely: Hudson, Curtis, Sykes, Scherzinger, and Sweeney. All of them gave speeches discussing their personal journeys and what they've learned in their lives.

During her speech, Sydney talked about how she knows "what it feels like to have to prove that you deserve to be here, to be seen, to be taken seriously."

She added, "Every one of us has our own fight," referring to her new role as boxer Christy Martin in the biopic, "Christy." She said, "Christy reminds us all that strength doesn’t always look loud; sometimes it’s just getting back up, again and again, no matter who’s watching."

The other four women also gave impassioned addresses. Curtis took the time to highlight her support for the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Curtis said the medical staff -- many of whom are women -- work hard to help sick kids, but the facility has experienced cuts to its funding "because of the situation in the government." She also claimed people are fearful of going to the hospital because they think ICE agents will round them up.