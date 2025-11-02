Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Sydney Sweeney Reunites With Ex-Jonathan Davino After Dinner in Los Angeles

Sydney Sweeney Reunites with Ex-Fiancé After Dinner

By TMZ Staff
Published
sydney-sweeney-backgrid-3
Backgrid

Sydney Sweeney's night out in Los Angeles took a twist ... when she met up with her ex-fiancé right after dinner.

The "Euphoria" actress reunited with Jonathan Davino Saturday night just moments after leaving a private dinner with friends at celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

sydney-sweeney-backgrid-1
Backgrid

We're told Sydney and her pals dined in one of the restaurant's intimate back rooms, where they caught Game 7 of the World Series while sharing food and drinks.

Sydney looked stylish in blue short shorts, knee-high brown boots, a brown leather jacket, matching purse, and sunglasses.

sydney-sweeney-backgrid-2
Backgrid

After dinner, Sydney hopped into an Uber SUV, but her ride didn't last long. Just a few blocks away, we're told she was dropped off and seen getting into another vehicle ... this one driven by none other than her ex-Jonathan. The two then headed home together.

When paparazzi spotted her sliding into his ride, Sydney appeared to duck down, seemingly trying to avoid being photographed with him.

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino Happier Times
Launch Gallery
Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty

Of course, Sydney's most recently been linked to Scooter Braun, but where that stands remains to be seen.

Related articles