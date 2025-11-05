Sydney Sweeney Makes Out With Scooter Braun in Central Park

Sydney Sweeney ain't telling any pretty little lies with her lips in these pics ... passionately kissing her man Scooter Braun during a romantic Central Park outing in NYC.

The actress and the music exec posted up on a rock sitting above a pond in the center of the Big Apple Tuesday, bundled up against the cold in thick clothes ... but, the heat between them certainly seemed to keep them warm.

The pair later strolled through the park together ... while a bodyguard followed behind them, in case anyone got any funny ideas of messing with the celebrity couple.

We've seen Sydney and Scooter spending tons of time together in recent weeks ... though this is the first time we've seen them lock lips in public like this.

The two have grabbed dinner, partied together and even gone for a spooky night out at Universal Studios in L.A. ... but, while hand-holding and flirtatious looks are par for the course, the two have managed to keep their lips to themselves -- at least in public.

Also worth noting ... Scooter and Sydney seem stronger than ever after her awkward run-in with her ex-fiancé, Jonathan Davino, over the weekend -- hanging out multiple days in a row after going to NYC’s Comedy Cellar on Monday.