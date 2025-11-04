Sydney Sweeney Responds To American Eagle Jeans Ad Backlash

Sydney Sweeney’s finally breaking her silence about her controversial American Eagle jeans ad ... and let’s just say, she’s not losing a wink of sleep over it!

The "Christy" star -- who’d stayed quiet about the backlash up till now -- was asked if she was shocked by critics accusing AE of sneaking eugenics into the campaign... and Syd said she was definitely surprised, mostly because she just loves jeans and did, well ... a jeans ad 🤷‍♀️.

Sydney also kept it short and sweet in the GQ interview when asked about Donald Trump and J.D. Vance chiming in on the ad ... saying the high-profile interest was "surreal."

The interviewer wasn't giving up, pressing her further on the criticism, given the political context ... but again, Sydney, in her own words, "I think that when I have an issue that I want to speak about, people will hear."

She did perk up when talk turned to the company's reported 38% stock jump ... pointing out store traffic went down at the time, saying she was paying attention to the numbers.