Sydney Sweeney on 'Sports Illustrated' Cover With Christy Martin

Sydney Sweeney & Christy Martin Tag-Team 'Sports Illustrated' Cover

By TMZ Staff
Sydney Sweeney graced the cover of the latest issue of "Sports Illustrated" ... where she posed with Christy Martin and dished on playing the renowned boxer in the new biopic.

Check out the cover ... Sydney smolders in a low-hanging tank top with Christy hovering in her corner of the ring. "Christy" is out now on demand.

