Natasha Lyonne Escorted Off Flight Hours After 'Euphoria' S3 Premiere

Natasha Lyonne’s night took a turn -- from walking the red carpet at the "Euphoria" premiere ... to getting escorted off a flight just hours later.

The actress reportedly boarded a red-eye from L.A. to NYC still in her premiere look Tuesday night ... but Page Six says she appeared "out of it" in First Class, not responding to flight attendants asking her to close her laptop and buckle up for takeoff.

The publication reports multiple crew members tried to get her attention ... with an eyewitness claiming she was dozing behind sunglasses as they spoke to her.

Things escalated fast -- the plane had already begun taxiing, but turned back to the gate after her laptop was taken ... where a Delta staffer boarded to check on her.

Natasha allegedly seemed confused, asked where she was, then shushed the staffer and headed into the bathroom ... then emerging, eating a bag of pretzels, and eventually getting off the plane. The flight was delayed for more than an hour -- with the pilot apologizing for a passenger who "wouldn’t follow basic commands."

And notably, Natasha also missed her scheduled appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" the next day.

Unclear exactly what caused the situation ... though it’s worth noting Natasha recently opened up about her sobriety journey after relapsing back in January.