Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Film Getting Worldwide Release

Taylor Swift is everywhere in America these days -- and now, she's gonna be everywhere around the world on big screens ... 'cause she's taking her new movie overseas.

The singer made a major announcement Tuesday about her forthcoming 'Eras' tour documentary -- which was already getting a North American release in a couple weeks. Now, she's saying it's going to open globally on the exact same day ... in LOTS of countries.

TayTay writes, "The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide…….. 🌎 Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!"

The details of the expanded rollout are staggering ... TS's new 'Eras' movie is going to be playing in over 100 countries -- including every single Odeon theater across Europe.

AMC Theaters -- which Taylor is partnering with to put out her film -- says it's expecting more than 7,500 theaters worldwide to be showing this thing at once. In terms of how many tickets this will sell ... it's still being tallied right now, but probably a ton.

A month ago -- when Taylor first said the 'Era's doc would release in North America -- her fans swooped in to snap up tickets ... and they sold a record amount in just one day, about $26 million worth. Estimates had 'Eras' raking in north of $100M in its opening weekend too.

It's just the latest splashy headline for Taylor ... obviously, she's top of mind right now due to her budding relationship with Chiefs star Travis Kelce -- and now, here's another boon.