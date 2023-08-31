Taylor Swift 'Eras' Tour Concert To Play In AMC Theaters In North America

Taylor Swift fans in North America are getting the chance to relive her "Eras" tour -- or witness it for the first time -- because the show will soon be coming to the big screen!

The singer announced the big news Thursday morning, saying her insanely popular tour has been "the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon."

TS says her concert will hit AMC theaters across North America Friday, October 13 -- Taylor's lucky number. It'll be a long one ... every minute of her 3+ hour show will be projected on the big screen. She's asking fans to dress up and bring those friendship bracelets along.

The flick will play at least 4 times a day on Thursdays through Sundays at EVERY AMC location in America, as well as big theaters in Canada and Mexico.

And you can even enjoy the show with some Swift-themed popcorn buckets and cups, too.