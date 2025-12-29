Cardi B Ditches Cold Temperatures At Stefon Diggs' Game

Play video content Instagram/@nfl

Cardi B and the B stands for brrrr -- the rapper was no match for the cold temperatures as she supported her man, Stefon Diggs, during his game against the Jets on Sunday ... leaving the Patriots star wondering if she bailed!!

The "Outside" rapper took shelter during the New England's 42-10 win over New York at MetLife Stadium ... where Diggs secured 101 receiving yards and one touchdown, earning himself a $500K contract bonus in the process.

Diggs, 32, wanted to celebrate with this girlfriend on the field ... but realized she was MIA.

His confusion was all caught on camera -- when the four-time Pro Bowler found a friend in the stands and asked, "Where she at?!"

The friend told Diggs she was inside because the 30-degree temperature wasn't her vibe ... and even put Cardi on FaceTime to prove it, holding up the phone so Diggs could see his girl all warm and cozy inside while he stood there freezing on the field.

"I'm coming down," Cardi said, "Wait for me."

Play video content Instagram/@iamcardib

Her outfit definitely played a role in her mad dash for the heaters -- Cardi came out to the frigid NY game with a Malibu Barbie-esque 'fit, rockin' a jean Chanel skirt and pink jacket with pearls.