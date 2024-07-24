Rockies Pitcher Ribs Reese McGuire Over Masturbation Arrest, Nearly Incites Brawl

Rockies pitcher Cal Quantrill got so pissed at Reese McGuire during their game Wednesday, he shaded the Red Sox catcher for his past public masturbation arrest -- and his heated words nearly incited an all-out brawl.

The incident went down after McGuire hit a pop-up in the fourth inning of the two teams' tilt at Coors Field in Denver.

“Go jack off in the fucking parking lot, you dumb fuck.”



As Cal was walking back toward the Rockies' dugout ... he for some reason decided to go after McGuire -- reminding him colorfully of when he was arrested in 2020 for allegedly pleasuring himself in a car in front of a store in Florida.

You can see in video from the game's broadcast, Quantrill clearly yelled, "Go j*** off in the f***ing parking lot, you dumb f***!"

McGuire took umbrage with the words -- and appeared to try to fight Quantrill over them. Fortunately for both sides, teammates intervened before things turned physical.

Both dudes then returned to their dugouts -- and have yet to have further issues ... although the game is still only in the seventh inning at this point.

It's, of course, not the first time McGuire has been reminded of his past criminal case on the baseball diamond ... a Braves organist trolled him with Michael Jackson's "Beat It" during one of his at-bats later in 2020.