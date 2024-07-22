MLB's Taylor Walls Celebrates Base Hit With Donald Trump Homage

Former President Donald Trump's "Fight, Fight, Fight!" chant became a rallying cry for supporters following his assassination attempt ... and now, it has made its way to America's pastime -- with an MLB player recreating the moment in the middle of a game.

During Sunday's contest against the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Taylor Walls smacked a double into right field and cruised to second base. As he turned to his dugout to celebrate, Walls paid homage to No. 45 by raising his fist and mouthing the same words.

Taylor Walls did the Trump "Fight! Fight!" after this double pic.twitter.com/8K5ovTEIQh — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 21, 2024 @TalkinBaseball_

The highlight quickly made rounds on social media ... with the MAGA crowd eating it up. Naturally, some people didn't care for it ... pointing out Walls should be more concerned on getting his batting average up -- which currently sits at .160 through 81 at-bats.

It wasn't the only moment from Sunday's slate of games that caught the eyes of many ... as some believed the St. Louis Cardinals also gave Trump a shoutout after their outfielder -- Alec Burleson -- launched a 435-foot solo home run.

Is this a Trump home run celebration by the Cardinals? pic.twitter.com/f2XrQr0q3u — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 21, 2024 @TalkinBaseball_

The Cards' designated hitter, Matt Carpenter, stopped that notion from spreading postgame, however, telling reporters it was a reference to Burleson's time as a rapper in college.

“It’s an inside joke with [Burleson],” Carpenter said. "This isn’t a political statement by any means. I don’t know where that came from."