Joe Biden Invited to Throw First Pitch at Washington Nationals Game
11/9/2020 6:09 AM PT
Better start warming up that arm, Mr. President-Elect.
The Washington Nationals have invited Joe Biden to throw out of the first pitch of the 2021 season -- when they take on the New York Mets at home on April 1st.
And, right now, it seems they expect him to accept.
"We look forward to hosting President-Elect Biden on Opening Day of the 2021 season," the team said in a statement.
"We're excited to continue the long-standing tradition of sitting Presidents throwing out the first pitch at the home of the national pastime in our nation's capital."
Worth noting ... Donald Trump did NOT throw out a ceremonial first pitch at an MLB game during his presidency -- the ONLY president to skip the tradition since it began with William Taft in 1910.
Trump famously attended Game 5 of the 2019 World Series when the Nationals played the Houston Astros -- but he didn't throw out the first pitch.
As for Biden, he played a little baseball as a kid -- and threw out the first pitch for the Baltimore Orioles during Opening Day in 2009.
The pitch wasn't horrible (looking at YOU, Dr. Fauci) ... but it wasn't a perfect strike either.
Fortunately, he's got some time to practice ...
