86-year-old Woman Cries Over Biden Win, I Get to Keep My Medicare

The stakes in this election were life and death, which is obvious from watching this elderly woman break down in tears as she watched the news project Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The 86-year-old was watching TV intently from her kitchen when the news flashed on the screen that Biden was Prez elect. She begins to sob uncontrollably, but not just because she's happy Biden won or Trump lost. For her, it's about her health and ability to pay for food, rent and other necessities of life.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

And then she got on the horn and called someone to celebrate with, and she broke out into "Happy Days Are Here Again."

Short story ... she cried because her hope and security had been renewed.