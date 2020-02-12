Toronto Blue Jays Catcher Reese McGuire Arrested, Allegedly Exposed Penis

Breaking News Getty

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire -- a former MLB first-round pick -- was arrested last week after cops say he was caught exposing his penis in a Florida parking lot.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ Sports ... deputies were called to a public parking lot in Dunedin, Fla. on Friday after a man was seen inside of an SUV exposing himself.

FYI, Dunedin is the spring training home of the Toronto Blue Jays -- and pitchers and catchers were expected to report to camp today.

Cops say when they arrived ... they identified McGuire as the suspect, and say he was "cooperative and did not deny the allegations."

Police say they arrested the 24-year-old ... and booked him for "exposure of sexual organs."

Cops say McGuire is due in Florida court in mid-March -- a spring training off day for the Blue Jays -- to face charges.

For their part, Toronto says it's aware of the allegations against its catcher ... writing in a statement, "[McGuire] has been in communication with the club and we are working to gather more information."

"Out of respect for the legal process, neither he nor the club will comment any further at this time."

McGuire has played 44 games for the Blue Jays since 2018 ... batting .297 with seven home runs.