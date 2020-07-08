Blue Jays' Reese McGuire Gets Slap On Wrist In Public Masturbation Case

Breaking News

Blue Jays player Reese McGuire is breathing easier heading into the MLB's rebooted season ... the catcher just cut a plea deal with prosecutors in his public masturbation case, and received nothing more than a slap on the wrist.

A spokesperson for the State Attorney's Office in Pinellas County, FL tells TMZ Sports McGuire pled nolo contendere to a reduced 2nd-degree misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct on July 1.

In exchange, his punishment was nothing more than fines and court costs ... the spokesperson said.

It's a big deal for McGuire ... the 25-year-old was accused of exposing his penis and masturbating inside his car in a public parking lot in Dunedin, FL back in February.

In the police report, obtained by TMZ Sports, cops say they saw McGuire with his shirt "barely covering his genitals" and his sweatpants around his ankles when they arrived on the scene.

Cops say during questioning, McGuire told them, "I'm sorry, I'm so sorry, this is really embarrassing." Cops also say McGuire added, "I really shouldn't have been doing that."

McGuire was arrested and initially hit with 1st-degree misdemeanor "exposure of sexual organs" ... and was facing up to 1 year behind bars if convicted.

At the time, the Blue Jays said in a statement, "[McGuire] has been in communication with the club and we are working to gather more information."

"Out of respect for the legal process, neither he nor the club will comment any further at this time."

The team told us they have no further comment when we reached out again Wednesday.