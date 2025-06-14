Fore Love -- U.S. Open Golf WAGs!!!

The U.S. Open is going down this weekend at the Oakmont Country Club, and even though there will only be one winner, all these golfers will still go home with something special -- their stunning wives/girlfriends!!

For example ... Dustin Johnson will jet out of Oakmont, Penn. with his wife, Paulina Gretzky (the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky), who's been holdin' it down for the star since 2013.

Brooks Koepka, meanwhile, will have the opportunity for some post-tourney love from his Sports Illustrated model wife, Jena Sims, who gave birth to their son, Crew, in 2023.

Collin Morikawa and Akshay Bhatia get to head off the course with their beautiful partners, Katherine Morikawa and Presleigh Schultz.

Daniel Berger's lady, Tori Slater, will no doubt be by his side ... as will Joaquin Niemann's lover, Christina Hellema Puga, who just celebrated with him after he won the LIV Golf Mexico City event in April.

Last but not least, Bryson DeChambeau could possibly get some TLC from Lilia Schneider -- who's been rumored to be dating the golf superstar.