Thunder Vs. Pacers -- NBA FINALS WAGS!

Either the Thunder or the Pacers will earn their first-ever NBA championship this month ... but before the players take the Larry O'Brien Trophy and celebrate the momentous occasion, get acquainted with some of the wives and girlfriends they'll be running off with!!

Tyrese Haliburton's partner, Jade, has already made her presence felt earlier in Indiana's postseason run ... garnering a ton of headlines last month for the way she made a clever pun about her man's big shot against the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Myles Turner's girlfriend, too, has become quite popular with Indiana fans ... as Aysia Janelle has continuously brought the heat with her amazing Pacers 'fits at games.

Obi Toppin's lady, Magdalena, has flown a little more under the radar ... but her matching looks with the couple's kids, Remi and Oziah, will be hard to ignore during the upcoming Finals matchups.

As for the Thunder ... Hailey Summers -- the wife of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander -- has been seen quite a bit through the playoffs thus far, most notably when she helped SGA get some adorable on-court time with their son. She also got a shoutout from Shai when he accepted his MVP award.

"I wouldn't be the man I am, I wouldn't be the player that I am, I wouldn't be the father that I am without you," SGA said during his speech. "Thank you for that."

Isaiah Hartenstein's wife, Kourtney, might be a little less known by casual hoops fans ... but she certainly is recognizable for Hartenstein's supporters -- as she's been with him ever since he won a G League championship.

It's safe to say all will be right by their guys' sides no matter how bright the spotlight is when the final buzzer goes off during the last game.