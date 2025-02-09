Eagles Vs. Chiefs -- Super Bowl WAGs!

It's 2023 all over again -- the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are facing off in the Super Bowl on Sunday ... but if you missed it the last time they played in the Big Game, here are the wives and girlfriends of the AFC and NFC champs!!

Everyone knows Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, never misses an opportunity to catch her man in action ... and she's been his biggest cheerleader dating back to their high school days.

You may know of Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, whose hobbies include singing, songwriting and having the world in the palm of her hand.

There are betting odds on whether Kelce will propose to Swift if the Chiefs win ... but his teammate, receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, already beat him to it -- he proposed to his fiancée, Laura, before his second Super Bowl appearance.

The Philly ladies are coming in full force, too ... especially since the last time they faced the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, it ended in a loss.

Saquon Barkley was the best offensive player in the league this season ... and there's no way his fiancée, Anna Congdon, is missing him perform on the biggest stage.

Congdon -- who urged Barkley to finish his degree while in the NFL -- will likely be hanging out with the other Eagles wives and girlfriends ... including Braden Mann's wife Kylie, Darius Slay's wife, Jennifer, and A.J. Brown's girlfriend, Kelsey.