Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles -- Famous Football Fanatics!

KC Chiefs and Philly Eagles ... Famous Fans!!!
Reppin' their Chiefs and Eagles team spirit with pride, these super famous fans are hoping their respective teams pull a big Super Bowl W, but may the best team win!
Diplo couldn't have been prouder to be an Eagles fan, posted up on the sidelines with a pack of hot Philly cheerleaders -- while Sarah Michelle Gellar must be following Taylor Swift's lead 'cuz she rocked an "In My Chiefs Era" hoodie!
And speaking of T-Swift, the superstar posed with her fellow WAG, Brittany Mahomes ... and check out "Selling Sunset" star Chelsea Lazkani slaying a KC crop top ... $OLD!
Philly native Kevin Hart repped his hometown with his son and wife, and comedian Grace O'Malley showed off her Eagles swag in a cheeky TikTok vid with podcaster Alex Cooper.
