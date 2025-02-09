Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles -- Famous Football Fanatics!

Reppin' their Chiefs and Eagles team spirit with pride, these super famous fans are hoping their respective teams pull a big Super Bowl W, but may the best team win!

Diplo couldn't have been prouder to be an Eagles fan, posted up on the sidelines with a pack of hot Philly cheerleaders -- while Sarah Michelle Gellar must be following Taylor Swift's lead 'cuz she rocked an "In My Chiefs Era" hoodie!

And speaking of T-Swift, the superstar posed with her fellow WAG, Brittany Mahomes ... and check out "Selling Sunset" star Chelsea Lazkani slaying a KC crop top ... $OLD!

Philly native Kevin Hart repped his hometown with his son and wife, and comedian Grace O'Malley showed off her Eagles swag in a cheeky TikTok vid with podcaster Alex Cooper.

Hit up our two galleries above to see all the famous fans rootin' for their teams ... let the game begin!