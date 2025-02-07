Brooks Nader Sexy Shots to Celebrate Her 29th Birthday!
Brooks Nader Sexy Shots To Celebrate Her 29th Birthday!
Brooks Nader wasn’t just setting the 'DWTS' dance floor on fire -- she’s been keeping her social media scorching hot for ages!
The Sports Illustrated stunner just hit the big 2-9, and to celebrate her last lap in her twenties, we’re serving up her hottest bikini moments -- because let’s be real, she’s the ultimate beach bombshell.
This gallery is packed with Brooks' steamiest shots ... and she’s clearly got the art of accessorizing swimwear down to a science -- case in point, this cozy cloud-print cropped cardi.
Brooks ain't shy about playing with bold colors -- just check out this fiery orange bikini, making that bronzed goddess glow pop even more.
Brooks is undeniably smokin’ hot ... but hey, we’re all about fairness -- so, of course, we’re serving up some equally steamy shots of her boo, Gleb Savchenko. You’re welcome!