NFL Fines Falcons, Jeff Ulbrich After Shedeur Sanders Prank Call

The NFL just punished the Atlanta Falcons and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich for their roles in the Shedeur Sanders draft day prank call ... stating the org. and coach messed up by allowing confidential info to get leaked.

The Falcons were fined $250k and Ulbrich an additional $100k for "failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information distributed to the club in advance of the NFL Draft."

Someone prank called Shedeur Sanders pretending to be apart of a team on stream telling him he would “ have to wait a little longer “ in the NFL draft 😬 pic.twitter.com/G21HWpHNDQ — Jayden (@Jayden77x) April 26, 2025 @Jayden77x

Sanders was on the receiving end of a bogus phone call on Day 2 of the event ... with a male pretending to be New Orleans Saints owner Mickey Loomis hitting the ex-Colorado quarterback's private line and telling him he'd have to wait a bit longer before getting picked.

It was eventually revealed Ulbrich's son, Jax, got hold of a list of prospects' numbers that was sent out to teams prior to the draft ... and he was spotted witnessing the call in a video that circulated on social media.

Jax later apologized for his role ... and said he called Sanders to express his regret.