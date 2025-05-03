437-Pound NFL Rookie Desmond Watson Aiming To Lose Weight Ahead Of 1st Pro Season

Play video content TMZSports.com

Desmond Watson -- the 437-pound NFL rookie affectionately known as the "Tush Push Terminator" -- might have a bit less junk in his trunk when it comes time to stopping QB sneaks in 2025 ... as he tells TMZ Sports he's looking to shed a bunch of lbs before he takes the field for his first pro season.

The former Univ. of Florida defensive lineman, who was just picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after going undrafted last month, has found a whole lot of success while up over 400 pounds ... playing in 51 games with the Gators over the last four years.

But, he told us that while being big has its pros ... he believes slimming down could make him a whole lot quicker in the NFL.

"I feel like I have a lot of weight to lose and still be big," he said, "if that makes sense."

There doesn't appear to be a goal weight in mind -- but the 6-foot-6 Watson is already down around 30 pounds since the end of his UF career.

He told us it's his hope to one day sack Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray ... and, clearly, he thinks he can do that more effectively if he's a bit slimmer.

